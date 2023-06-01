← Company Directory
Cupix
    Cupix provides a flexible and easy-to-deploy 3D digital twin platform for builders and owners. Their mobile app and cloud-based platform allow for remote site navigation, progress tracking, as-built vs. BIM analysis, 3D measurements, geospatial annotations, and more. They offer multiple options for getting started quickly, intuitive integration with tools and workflows, and unrivaled customer service. Cupix aims to help customers stay on time, on budget, and on target across the entire life cycle of their projects and properties.

    cupix.com
    2015
    126
    $10M-$50M
