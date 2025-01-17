← Company Directory
Cundall
  • Salaries
  • Civil Engineer

  • All Civil Engineer Salaries

Cundall Civil Engineer Salaries

The average Civil Engineer total compensation in Singapore at Cundall ranges from SGD 197K to SGD 281K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Cundall's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Average Total Compensation

SGD 226K - SGD 264K
United Kingdom
Common Range
Possible Range
SGD 197KSGD 226KSGD 264KSGD 281K
Common Range
Possible Range

Contribute
What are the career levels at Cundall?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Civil Engineer at Cundall in Singapore sits at a yearly total compensation of SGD 281,117. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Cundall for the Civil Engineer role in Singapore is SGD 197,022.

Other Resources