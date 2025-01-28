Software Engineer compensation in United States at Cummins ranges from $89.4K per year for CC01 to $186K per year for CC04. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $120K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Cummins's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/28/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
CC01
$89.4K
$86.4K
$0
$3K
CC02
$122K
$117K
$0
$5.4K
CC03
$137K
$127K
$0
$10.4K
CC04
$186K
$162K
$0
$24.3K
