All Project Manager Salaries
Project Manager compensation in United States at Cummins ranges from $113K per year for CC02 to $140K per year for CC03. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $126K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Cummins's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/28/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
CC01
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
CC02
$113K
$105K
$0
$7.6K
CC03
$140K
$125K
$0
$15.3K
CC04
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
