All Mechanical Engineer Salaries
Mechanical Engineer compensation in United States at Cummins ranges from $93.9K per year for CC01 to $132K per year for CC05. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $109K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Cummins's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/28/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
CC01
$93.9K
$89.8K
$350
$3.7K
CC02
$106K
$99.7K
$60
$6.7K
CC03
$121K
$112K
$0
$9.1K
CC04
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
