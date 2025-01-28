← Company Directory
Cummins
Work Here? Claim Your Company
  • Salaries
  • Mechanical Engineer

  • All Mechanical Engineer Salaries

Cummins Mechanical Engineer Salaries

Mechanical Engineer compensation in United States at Cummins ranges from $93.9K per year for CC01 to $132K per year for CC05. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $109K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Cummins's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/28/2025

Average Compensation By Level
Add CompCompare Levels
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
CC01
Mechanical Engineer
$93.9K
$89.8K
$350
$3.7K
CC02
Senior Mechanical Engineer
$106K
$99.7K
$60
$6.7K
CC03
Technical Specialist
$121K
$112K
$0
$9.1K
CC04
Senior Technical Specialist
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
View 1 More Levels
Add CompCompare Levels

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Latest Salary Submissions
AddAdd CompAdd Compensation

Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Export DataView Open Jobs

Contribute
What are the career levels at Cummins?

Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Mechanical Engineer offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Mechanical Engineer at Cummins in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $131,783. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Cummins for the Mechanical Engineer role in United States is $107,000.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Cummins

Related Companies

  • Emerson
  • PACCAR
  • NextEra Energy
  • Tenneco
  • Phillips 66
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources