Cummins
  • Salaries
  • Industrial Designer

  • All Industrial Designer Salaries

Cummins Industrial Designer Salaries

The average Industrial Designer total compensation in United States at Cummins ranges from $99.4K to $142K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Cummins's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/28/2025

Average Total Compensation

$114K - $133K
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
$99.4K$114K$133K$142K
Common Range
Possible Range

What are the career levels at Cummins?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Industrial Designer at Cummins in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $141,863. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Cummins for the Industrial Designer role in United States is $99,425.

