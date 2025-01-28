← Company Directory
Cummins
Work Here? Claim Your Company
  • Salaries
  • Data Science Manager

  • All Data Science Manager Salaries

Cummins Data Science Manager Salaries

The average Data Science Manager total compensation in United States at Cummins ranges from $118K to $164K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Cummins's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/28/2025

Average Total Compensation

$126K - $148K
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
$118K$126K$148K$164K
Common Range
Possible Range

We only need 3 more Data Science Manager submissions at Cummins to unlock!

Invite your friends and community to add salaries anonymously in less than 60 seconds. More data means better insights for job seekers like you and our community!

💰 View All Salaries

💪 Contribute Your Salary

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.


Contribute
What are the career levels at Cummins?

Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Data Science Manager offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Data Science Manager at Cummins in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $163,800. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Cummins for the Data Science Manager role in United States is $117,600.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Cummins

Related Companies

  • Emerson
  • PACCAR
  • NextEra Energy
  • Tenneco
  • Phillips 66
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources