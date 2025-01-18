← Company Directory
Culture Amp
Work Here? Claim Your Company
  • Salaries
  • Software Engineer

  • Full-Stack Software Engineer

Culture Amp Full-Stack Software Engineer Salaries

Full-Stack Software Engineer compensation in Australia at Culture Amp ranges from A$111K per year for L2 to A$207K per year for L4. The median yearly compensation in Australia package totals A$114K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Culture Amp's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/18/2025

Average Compensation By Level
Add CompCompare Levels
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock ()
Bonus
L1
Associate Software Engineer(Entry Level)
A$ --
A$ --
A$ --
A$ --
L2
Software Engineer
A$111K
A$111K
A$374.3
A$0
L3
Senior Software Engineer
A$158K
A$144K
A$14.2K
A$0
L4
Staff Software Engineer
A$207K
A$192K
A$14.7K
A$0
View 2 More Levels
Add CompCompare Levels

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve A$46.6K+ (sometimes A$466K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Latest Salary Submissions
AddAdd CompAdd Compensation

Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Export DataView Open Jobs

Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

At Culture Amp, Stock/equity grants are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)



Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Software Engineer offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Full-Stack Software Engineer at Culture Amp in Australia sits at a yearly total compensation of A$221,088. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Culture Amp for the Full-Stack Software Engineer role in Australia is A$113,891.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Culture Amp

Related Companies

  • Servian
  • SwissBorg
  • Brillio
  • RBA
  • Optym
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources