Culinda is a cyber-security company specializing in securing medical IoT devices in US hospitals. They use an AI platform and security gateway to protect devices and ensure patient safety. With a team of experts in hospital operations and medical devices, Culinda focuses on protecting connected medical devices, which are often the weak point in hospital networks. By investing in Culinda, hospitals can avoid costly upgrades and free up their IT department to focus on other technical issues. The installation process is seamless and does not disrupt medical staff or operations. Culinda's goal is to install their solution in all US hospitals and provide comprehensive device protection.