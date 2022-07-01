Company Directory
CUJO AI
Work Here? Claim Your Company
Top Insights
  • Contribute something unique about CUJO AI that may be helpful for others (ex. interview tips, choosing teams, unique culture, etc).
    • About

    CUJO AI is the global leader of cutting-edge cybersecurity and network intelligence solutions that enable network operators globally to improve the digital life protection of their customers in and outside the home.By pioneering AI-powered cybersecurity and empowering a growing ecosystem of OEM partners, CUJO AI helps major ISPs around the world to protect their subscribers. Mobile and fixed network operators use our holistic capabilities to improve their customer value proposition, monetize their networks, and reduce operating complexity and costs.The CUJO AI Platform powers a suite of services for home network security, advanced parental controls and profile-based content blocking, as well as privacy protection.CUJO AI has reached an unprecedented scale on production networks, firmly establishing its market leadership for Digital Life Protection (DLP) services. CUJO AI secures over 40 million households and more than 1 billion devices. Our largest clients include Charter Communications and Comcast in the United States, and TELUS in Canada.More information is available at https://cujo.com/

    https://cujo.com
    Website
    2015
    Year Founded
    150
    # of Employees
    $10M-$50M
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

    Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

    Subscribe to verified offers.You'll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More

    This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

    Featured Jobs

      No featured jobs found for CUJO AI

    Related Companies

    • Facebook
    • Pinterest
    • Tesla
    • Uber
    • Amazon
    • See all companies ➜

    Other Resources