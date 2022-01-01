← Company Directory
Cubic
Cubic Salaries

Cubic's salary ranges from $95,326 in total compensation per year for a Project Manager in Germany at the low-end to $195,000 for a Technical Program Manager in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Cubic. Last updated: 1/19/2025

Software Engineer
Median $114K
Technical Program Manager
Median $195K
Hardware Engineer
$177K

Information Technologist (IT)
$146K
Product Design Manager
$176K
Product Manager
$129K
Program Manager
$179K
Project Manager
$95.3K
Software Engineering Manager
$167K
Solution Architect
$123K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Cubic is Technical Program Manager with a yearly total compensation of $195,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Cubic is $156,773.

