Cubic Telecom Full-Stack Software Engineer Salaries

The median Full-Stack Software Engineer compensation in Ireland package at Cubic Telecom totals €57K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Cubic Telecom's total compensation packages. Last updated: 10/7/2025

Median Package
company icon
Cubic Telecom
Software Engineer
Dublin, DN, Ireland
Total per year
€57K
Level
L1
Base
€57K
Stock (/yr)
€0
Bonus
€0
Years at company
1 Year
Years exp
5 Years
What are the career levels at Cubic Telecom?

€142K

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Full-Stack Software Engineer at Cubic Telecom in Ireland sits at a yearly total compensation of €88,863. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Cubic Telecom for the Full-Stack Software Engineer role in Ireland is €56,972.

