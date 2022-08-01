← Company Directory
Cube
Work Here? Claim Your Company
Top Insights
  • Contribute something unique about Cube that may be helpful for others (ex. interview tips, choosing teams, unique culture, etc).
    • About

    As automation and collaboration shape the future of work, Cube's mission is to empower Finance teams to become the key strategic value-drivers of the organization. Armed with faster, smarter insights, Finance teams will actively influence the key decisions that propel the business forward.Cube is the simplest FP&A platform on the planet that empowers Finance teams to deliver faster, more strategic insights that drive the business forward. Built by Finance for Finance, Cube streamlines manual data transformation, reduces errors, and improves collaboration. Think Enterprise FP&A meets the flexibility of your spreadsheet.

    cubesoftware.com
    Website
    2018
    Year Founded
    70
    # of Employees
    $10M-$50M
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

    Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

    Subscribe to verified offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

    This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

    Featured Jobs

      No featured jobs found for Cube

    Related Companies

    • Uber
    • LinkedIn
    • Flipkart
    • Pinterest
    • Tesla
    • See all companies ➜

    Other Resources