CTSI-Global
  Salaries
  Project Manager

  All Project Manager Salaries

CTSI-Global Project Manager Salaries

The average Project Manager total compensation in India at CTSI-Global ranges from ₹2.09M to ₹2.97M per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for CTSI-Global's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/23/2025

Average Total Compensation

₹2.37M - ₹2.69M
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
₹2.09M₹2.37M₹2.69M₹2.97M
Common Range
Possible Range

What are the career levels at CTSI-Global?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Project Manager at CTSI-Global in India sits at a yearly total compensation of ₹2,970,298. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at CTSI-Global for the Project Manager role in India is ₹2,089,277.

