CTI Solutions
  Salaries
  Software Engineer

  All Software Engineer Salaries

CTI Solutions Software Engineer Salaries

The average Software Engineer total compensation in Colombia at CTI Solutions ranges from COP 220.96M to COP 309.35M per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for CTI Solutions's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/16/2025

Average Total Compensation

COP 239.16M - COP 278.15M
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
COP 220.96MCOP 239.16MCOP 278.15MCOP 309.35M
Common Range
Possible Range

What are the career levels at CTI Solutions?

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at CTI Solutions in Colombia sits at a yearly total compensation of COP 309,346,412. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at CTI Solutions for the Software Engineer role in Colombia is COP 220,961,723.

