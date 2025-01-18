← Company Directory
Crypto.com
  • Salaries
  • Product Designer

  • UX Designer

Crypto.com UX Designer Salaries

The median UX Designer compensation in Hong Kong (SAR) package at Crypto.com totals HK$753K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Crypto.com's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/18/2025

Median Package
company icon
Crypto.com
Product Designer
Hong Kong, HK, Hong Kong (SAR)
Total per year
HK$753K
Level
hidden
Base
HK$753K
Stock (/yr)
HK$0
Bonus
HK$0
Years at company
2-4 Years
Years exp
5-10 Years
What are the career levels at Crypto.com?

Latest Salary Submissions
Vesting Schedule

10%

YR 1

20%

YR 2

30%

YR 3

40%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Crypto.com, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 10% vests in the 1st-year (10.00% annually)

  • 20% vests in the 2nd-year (20.00% annually)

  • 30% vests in the 3rd-year (30.00% annually)

  • 40% vests in the 4th-year (40.00% annually)



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a UX Designer at Crypto.com in Hong Kong (SAR) sits at a yearly total compensation of HKHK$8,756,468. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Crypto.com for the UX Designer role in Hong Kong (SAR) is HKHK$5,594,410.

