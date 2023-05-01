Cryoport provides temperature-controlled logistics solutions for the life sciences industry worldwide. Its services include a cloud-based logistics management platform, Cryoportal, CryoPort Express Shippers, SmartPak Condition Monitoring System, vacuum insulated aluminum dewars and cryogenic freezers systems, biological specimen cryopreservation storage and maintenance, archiving, monitoring, tracking, receipt, and delivery of samples, transportation of frozen biological specimens, logistics support and management, and short-term logistics and engineering consulting services. The company serves biopharma/pharma, animal health, and human reproductive medicine markets.