CryoLife manufactures and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues worldwide. Their products include BioGlue, On-X prosthetic heart valves, cardiac preservation services, and various stent graft systems for the treatment of aortic vascular diseases. They also offer synthetic vascular grafts, hemostats, and cardiac laser therapy products. The company serves physicians, hospitals, and other healthcare facilities, as well as cardiac, vascular, thoracic, and general surgeons. CryoLife was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Kennesaw, Georgia.