← Company Directory
CryoLife
Work Here? Claim Your Company
Top Insights
  • Contribute something unique about CryoLife that may be helpful for others (ex. interview tips, choosing teams, unique culture, etc).
    • About

    CryoLife manufactures and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues worldwide. Their products include BioGlue, On-X prosthetic heart valves, cardiac preservation services, and various stent graft systems for the treatment of aortic vascular diseases. They also offer synthetic vascular grafts, hemostats, and cardiac laser therapy products. The company serves physicians, hospitals, and other healthcare facilities, as well as cardiac, vascular, thoracic, and general surgeons. CryoLife was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Kennesaw, Georgia.

    http://www.cryolife.com
    Website
    1984
    Year Founded
    1,200
    # of Employees
    $250M-$500M
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

    Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

    Subscribe to verified offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

    This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

    Featured Jobs

      No featured jobs found for CryoLife

    Related Companies

    • Square
    • Facebook
    • Lyft
    • Apple
    • Google
    • See all companies ➜

    Other Resources