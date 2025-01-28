← Company Directory
Crum & Forster
  Salaries
  Software Engineer

  All Software Engineer Salaries

Crum & Forster Software Engineer Salaries

View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Crum & Forster's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/28/2025

Average Total Compensation

$114K - $129K
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
$100K$114K$129K$143K
Common Range
Possible Range

What are the career levels at Crum & Forster?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at Crum & Forster in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $142,780. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Crum & Forster for the Software Engineer role in United States is $100,430.

