Crum & Forster Salaries

Crum & Forster's salary ranges from $57,285 in total compensation per year for a Business Analyst at the low-end to $142,285 for a Actuary at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Crum & Forster. Last updated: 3/1/2025

$160K

Actuary
$142K
Business Analyst
$57.3K
Software Engineer
$122K

Solution Architect
$90.5K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Crum & Forster is Actuary at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $142,285. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Crum & Forster is $106,028.

