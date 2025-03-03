← Company Directory
Crown Castle
  • Salaries
  • Data Analyst

  • All Data Analyst Salaries

Crown Castle Data Analyst Salaries

The median Data Analyst compensation in United States package at Crown Castle totals $134K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Crown Castle's total compensation packages. Last updated: 3/3/2025

Median Package
company icon
Crown Castle
Data Analyst
Houston, TX
Total per year
$134K
Level
L2
Base
$117K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$17K
Years at company
2 Years
Years exp
3 Years
What are the career levels at Crown Castle?

$160K

Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
Vesting Schedule

33.3%

YR 1

33.3%

YR 2

33.3%

YR 3

Stock Type
Options

At Crown Castle, Options are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule:

  • 33.3% vests in the 1st-year (33.30% annually)

  • 33.3% vests in the 2nd-year (33.30% annually)

  • 33.3% vests in the 3rd-year (33.30% annually)



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Data Analyst at Crown Castle in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $168,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Crown Castle for the Data Analyst role in United States is $134,000.

