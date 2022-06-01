Crowley is a U.S.-owned and -operated government, maritime, energy and logistics solutions company serving customers in domestic and international markets through four business units: Crowley Logistics, Crowley Shipping, Crowley Solutions and Crowley Fuels.The company was launched in 1892, by founder Thomas Crowley - grandfather of current Chairman and CEO Thomas B. Crowley Jr. - and is now wholly and privately owned by the Crowley family and Crowley employees. Today Tom Crowley and his leadership team direct a company with more than $2 billion in annual revenues and approximately 5,300 employees. Crowley maintains a fleet of about 200 vessels, consisting of LNG-powered, combination container/Roll-on Roll-off (ConRo) ships; Lift-on/Liftoff (LO/LO) vessels; articulated tug-barges (ATBs); and tugs and barges. Land-based facilities and equipment include terminals, warehouses, tank farms, office buildings, trucks, trailers, containers, chassis, cranes and other specialized vehicles.The primary services offered by the four business units include:Logistics-Commercial & government supply chain services-Ocean cargo transportation (container, breakbulk & reefer)-Freight forwarding & global project logisticsEnergy-Alaska fuel transportation, sales & distribution-Deep sea petroleum & chemical transportation-Liquefied natural gas (LNG) transportation & engineering-Upstream project support via marine solutions & offshore servicesMarine solutions-Naval architecture & marine engineering-Vessel construction management-Offshore engineering & project managementOffshore services-Heavy-lift barge transportation-Ocean towingGlobal ship management-Foreign-Domestic-GovernmentGovernment servicesHarbor ship assist & tanker escortMarine salvage & wreck removal (Ardent Global)Crowley-owned subsidiaries and/or brands:-Jensen Maritime Consultants-Customized Brokers-Carib Energy-CrowleyFresh-Ardent Global-Whitehall Insurance Agency