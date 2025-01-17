← Company Directory
Crowell & Moring
Work Here? Claim Your Company
  • Salaries
  • Recruiter

  • All Recruiter Salaries

Crowell & Moring Recruiter Salaries

The average Recruiter total compensation in United States at Crowell & Moring ranges from $56.7K to $82.6K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Crowell & Moring's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Average Total Compensation

$65.1K - $74.2K
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
$56.7K$65.1K$74.2K$82.6K
Common Range
Possible Range

We only need 3 more Recruiter submissions at Crowell & Moring to unlock!

Invite your friends and community to add salaries anonymously in less than 60 seconds. More data means better insights for job seekers like you and our community!

💰 View All Salaries

💪 Contribute Your Salary

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.


Contribute
What are the career levels at Crowell & Moring?

Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Recruiter offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Recruiter at Crowell & Moring in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $82,600. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Crowell & Moring for the Recruiter role in United States is $56,700.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Crowell & Moring

Related Companies

  • Flipkart
  • Square
  • Snap
  • Facebook
  • Microsoft
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources