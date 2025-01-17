← Company Directory
CrowdStrike
CrowdStrike Software Engineer Salaries in Israel

Software Engineer compensation in Israel at CrowdStrike ranges from ₪702K per year for Engineer III to ₪811K per year for Senior Engineer I. The median yearly compensation in Israel package totals ₪773K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for CrowdStrike's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Average Compensation By Level
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Engineer I
(Entry Level)
₪ --
₪ --
₪ --
₪ --
Engineer II
₪ --
₪ --
₪ --
₪ --
Engineer III
₪702K
₪482K
₪194K
₪25.4K
Senior Engineer I
₪811K
₪516K
₪244K
₪52.1K
Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At CrowdStrike, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (6.25% quarterly)

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At CrowdStrike, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)



Included Titles

Security Software Engineer

Backend Software Engineer

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Production Software Engineer

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at CrowdStrike in Israel sits at a yearly total compensation of ₪992,779. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at CrowdStrike for the Software Engineer role in Israel is ₪761,921.

