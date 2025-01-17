← Company Directory
CrowdStrike
CrowdStrike Cybersecurity Analyst Salaries in United Kingdom

The median Cybersecurity Analyst compensation in United Kingdom package at CrowdStrike totals £111K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for CrowdStrike's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Level
Senior Analyst I
What are the career levels at CrowdStrike?

Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At CrowdStrike, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (6.25% quarterly)

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Cybersecurity Analyst at CrowdStrike in United Kingdom sits at a yearly total compensation of £184,626. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at CrowdStrike for the Cybersecurity Analyst role in United Kingdom is £109,819.

Other Resources