Crosschq is a data-driven hiring and people analytics company that offers solutions to enhance sourcing, screening, and onboarding new hires. Their Talent Intelligence Cloud™ provides a single source of truth for customers to accurately measure Quality of Hire. The company's AI-driven cloud-based SaaS solutions prioritize trust and transparency, minimize bias, and protect privacy. Crosschq is trusted by leading innovative companies like Snowflake, Hubspot, Glassdoor, Upwork, and Dish Networks. Founded in 2018, Crosschq is backed by several venture capital firms.