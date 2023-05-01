Crombie REIT is a real estate company that focuses on building sustainable properties that enhance local communities. With over 280 properties across Canada, they invest in welcoming and convenient properties for people to live, work, shop, and play. Their success is attributed to their committed team of approximately 300 employees who shape their culture and drive their engagement. Crombie REIT is recognized as one of Atlantic Canada's and Nova Scotia's Top Employers for four consecutive years. They hire people who are passionate about real estate and growing their communities and offer professional development, value unique talents, and provide a sense of challenge and purpose.