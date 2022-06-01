A world leader in innovative, casual footwear, Crocs, Inc., is a brand of the people, for the people. From the beginning, Crocs has believed that everyone should be comfortable in their own shoes. We believe that Come As You Are™ is more than a tagline, it is a way of living. And these beliefs inform everything we do, inside and out. Our inclusive culture thrives on the diversity of people and perspectives.Our team is looking for yay-sayers, team players, and never-say-nevers. We're looking for one-of-a-kinds and creative minds. We're looking for free-thinkers, free-wheelers and free-stylers who are committed to our mission of helping everyone be comfortable in their own shoes.Our original and most famous style, the Classic Clog, is instantly recognized around the world and has sold hundreds of millions of pairs globally. The staying power of our iconic silhouette is proven time and time again, with our most recent accolade of being named Footwear News Brand of the Year in 2020. Crocs embraces and celebrates the uniqueness in everyone, inviting the world to Come As You Are™.