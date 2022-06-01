← Company Directory
Crocs
Work Here? Claim Your Company
Top Insights
  • Contribute something unique about Crocs that may be helpful for others (ex. interview tips, choosing teams, unique culture, etc).
    • About

    A world leader in innovative, casual footwear, Crocs, Inc., is a brand of the people, for the people. From the beginning, Crocs has believed that everyone should be comfortable in their own shoes. We believe that Come As You Are™ is more than a tagline, it is a way of living. And these beliefs inform everything we do, inside and out. Our inclusive culture thrives on the diversity of people and perspectives.Our team is looking for yay-sayers, team players, and never-say-nevers. We're looking for one-of-a-kinds and creative minds. We're looking for free-thinkers, free-wheelers and free-stylers who are committed to our mission of helping everyone be comfortable in their own shoes.Our original and most famous style, the Classic Clog, is instantly recognized around the world and has sold hundreds of millions of pairs globally. The staying power of our iconic silhouette is proven time and time again, with our most recent accolade of being named Footwear News Brand of the Year in 2020. Crocs embraces and celebrates the uniqueness in everyone, inviting the world to Come As You Are™.

    http://crocs.com
    Website
    2002
    Year Founded
    3,500
    # of Employees
    $1B-$10B
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

    Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

    Subscribe to verified offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

    This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

    Featured Jobs

      No featured jobs found for Crocs

    Related Companies

    • Stripe
    • Google
    • Facebook
    • Apple
    • Uber
    • See all companies ➜

    Other Resources