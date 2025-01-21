← Company Directory
Critical TechWorks
Critical TechWorks Full-Stack Software Engineer Salaries in Lisbon Metro Area

The median Full-Stack Software Engineer compensation in Lisbon Metro Area package at Critical TechWorks totals €32.4K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Critical TechWorks's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/21/2025

Median Package
company icon
Critical TechWorks
Software Engineer
Lisbon, LI, Portugal
Total per year
€32.4K
Level
Mid Level
Base
€29.6K
Stock (/yr)
€0
Bonus
€2.8K
Years at company
2 Years
Years exp
2 Years
What are the career levels at Critical TechWorks?

Latest Salary Submissions
FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Full-Stack Software Engineer at Critical TechWorks in Lisbon Metro Area sits at a yearly total compensation of €68,598. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Critical TechWorks for the Full-Stack Software Engineer role in Lisbon Metro Area is €29,586.

Other Resources