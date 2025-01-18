← Company Directory
Critical TechWorks
Critical TechWorks DevOps Engineer Salaries

The median DevOps Engineer compensation in Portugal package at Critical TechWorks totals €31.5K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Critical TechWorks's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/18/2025

Median Package
company icon
Critical TechWorks
DevOps Engineer
Porto, PO, Portugal
Total per year
€31.5K
Level
L2
Base
€28.6K
Stock (/yr)
€0
Bonus
€2.9K
Years at company
2 Years
Years exp
2 Years
Latest Salary Submissions
FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a DevOps Engineer at Critical TechWorks in Portugal sits at a yearly total compensation of €66,165. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Critical TechWorks for the DevOps Engineer role in Portugal is €31,848.

