← Company Directory
Critical TechWorks
Work Here? Claim Your Company
  • Salaries
  • Software Engineer

  • All Software Engineer Salaries

Critical TechWorks Software Engineer Salaries

The median Software Engineer compensation in Portugal package at Critical TechWorks totals €29.7K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Critical TechWorks's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/28/2025

Median Package
company icon
Critical TechWorks
Backend Software Engineer
Porto, PO, Portugal
Total per year
€29.7K
Level
Apply
Base
€27.1K
Stock (/yr)
€0
Bonus
€2.6K
Years at company
2 Years
Years exp
2 Years
What are the career levels at Critical TechWorks?

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve €28.2K+ (sometimes €282K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Latest Salary Submissions
AddAdd CompAdd Compensation

Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Export DataView Open Jobs
Internship Salaries

Contribute

Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Software Engineer offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Included Titles

Submit New Title

Backend Software Engineer

Full-Stack Software Engineer

DevOps Engineer

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at Critical TechWorks in Portugal sits at a yearly total compensation of €49,804. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Critical TechWorks for the Software Engineer role in Portugal is €29,051.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Critical TechWorks

Related Companies

  • Lyft
  • Dropbox
  • Roblox
  • PayPal
  • Spotify
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources