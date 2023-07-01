Critical Role is a popular digital media brand that began as a roleplaying game between friends in 2012. It has since grown into a multiplatform entertainment phenomenon, offering shows, comic books, animation, live performances, podcasts, and more. Led by veteran voice actor Matthew Mercer, the team of well-known voice actors entertains a passionate and engaged community of over half a million viewers each week. The brand continues to attract new fans, with hundreds of thousands of people discovering Critical Role every month. For more information, visit www.critrole.com.