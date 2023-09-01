← Company Directory
Critical Manufacturing
Critical Manufacturing Salaries

Critical Manufacturing's salary ranges from $19,086 in total compensation per year for a Business Development at the low-end to $26,678 for a Software Engineer at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Critical Manufacturing. Last updated: 1/19/2025

Software Engineer
Median $26.7K

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Business Development
$19.1K
The highest paying role reported at Critical Manufacturing is Software Engineer with a yearly total compensation of $26,678. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Critical Manufacturing is $22,882.

