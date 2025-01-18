Site Reliability Engineer compensation in France at Criteo ranges from €76.2K per year for L3 to €98.9K per year for L4. The median yearly compensation in France package totals €94.3K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Criteo's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/18/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock ()
Bonus
L2
€ --
€ --
€ --
€ --
L3
€72.1K
€60.8K
€5.2K
€6.1K
L4
€98.9K
€73.9K
€12K
€12.9K
L5
€ --
€ --
€ --
€ --
Get Paid, Not Played
We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve €28.3K+ (sometimes €283K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
|No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***