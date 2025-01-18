← Company Directory
Criteo
Criteo Machine Learning Engineer Salaries in Greater Paris Area

The median Machine Learning Engineer compensation in Greater Paris Area package at Criteo totals €101K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Criteo's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/18/2025

Median Package
company icon
Criteo
Machine Learning Engineer
Paris, IL, France
Total per year
€101K
Level
L4
Base
€76.8K
Stock (/yr)
€12.6K
Bonus
€11.6K
Years at company
3 Years
Years exp
3 Years
What are the career levels at Criteo?

Latest Salary Submissions
FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Machine Learning Engineer at Criteo in Greater Paris Area sits at a yearly total compensation of €186,134. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Criteo for the Machine Learning Engineer role in Greater Paris Area is €105,908.

