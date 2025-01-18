Full-Stack Software Engineer compensation in Greater Paris Area at Criteo ranges from €64.8K per year for L2 to €81.3K per year for L3. The median yearly compensation in Greater Paris Area package totals €71.8K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Criteo's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/18/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock ()
Bonus
L2
€64.8K
€57.5K
€3.4K
€3.9K
L3
€81.3K
€68.8K
€4.9K
€7.6K
L4
€ --
€ --
€ --
€ --
L5
€ --
€ --
€ --
€ --
