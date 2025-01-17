Criteo Software Engineer Salaries in United States

Software Engineer compensation in United States at Criteo ranges from $120K per year for L2 to $164K per year for L4. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $155K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Criteo's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Level Name Total Base Stock (/yr) Bonus L2 Software Engineer (Entry Level) $120K $97.7K $12.7K $9.9K L3 Software Engineer II $133K $116K $10K $6.5K L4 Senior Software Engineer $164K $141K $10.3K $12.9K L5 Staff Software Engineer $ -- $ -- $ -- $ -- View 2 More Levels

Company Location | Date Level Name Tag Years of Experience Total / At Company Total Compensation ( USD ) Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus

