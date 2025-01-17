Software Engineer compensation in United States at Criteo ranges from $120K per year for L2 to $164K per year for L4. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $155K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Criteo's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
L2
$120K
$97.7K
$12.7K
$9.9K
L3
$133K
$116K
$10K
$6.5K
L4
$164K
$141K
$10.3K
$12.9K
L5
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Get Paid, Not Played
We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
|No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
Included TitlesSubmit New Title