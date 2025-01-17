Software Engineer compensation in Canada at Criteo totals CA$210K per year for L3. The median yearly compensation in Canada package totals CA$218K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Criteo's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
L2
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
L3
CA$210K
CA$168K
CA$23.7K
CA$18.5K
L4
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
L5
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
