← Company Directory
Criteo
Work Here? Claim Your Company
  • Salaries
  • Customer Service

  • All Customer Service Salaries

Criteo Customer Service Salaries

The average Customer Service total compensation in Singapore at Criteo ranges from SGD 66.7K to SGD 92.9K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Criteo's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/23/2025

Average Total Compensation

SGD 71.5K - SGD 84.2K
France
Common Range
Possible Range
SGD 66.7KSGD 71.5KSGD 84.2KSGD 92.9K
Common Range
Possible Range

We only need 3 more Customer Service submissions at Criteo to unlock!

Invite your friends and community to add salaries anonymously in less than 60 seconds. More data means better insights for job seekers like you and our community!

💰 View All Salaries

💪 Contribute Your Salary

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve SGD 40.5K+ (sometimes SGD 405K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.


Contribute
What are the career levels at Criteo?

Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Customer Service offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Customer Service at Criteo in Singapore sits at a yearly total compensation of SGD 92,939. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Criteo for the Customer Service role in Singapore is SGD 66,725.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Criteo

Related Companies

  • FactSet
  • Gartner
  • Quotient Technology
  • Ping Identity
  • PubMatic
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources