Crisp is a Real-time Risk Intelligence company that protects brands, assets and people from reputational damage, security threats and online harms. The company’s AI technology has been trained over 16 years to discover and track the risk signals embedded within digital chatter to be the leading expert in fast, actionable risk intelligence. For the C-suite, Crisp discovers and tracks the risk signals embedded within digital chatter before they become a crisis. A Forrester Consulting study revealed that Crisp customers reduced the impact of a crisis by 40 percent, prevented one-in-three crises per year entirely and achieved a 572% ROI.For global Trust & Safety teams, Crisp identifies risk signals embedded within the digital chatter of bad actor groups to quickly strengthen policies, scale operations and train AI to defend platform integrity and the safety of its users from online harms. Crisp is a founding member of the Online Industry Safety Association and WeProtect Global Alliance, providing vital research to its annual Global Threat Assessment. Crisp contributes to the safe, daily online experiences of over two billion users, including an estimated 450 million children.For pharma marketing teams and their agency partners, Crisp provides fast, actionable adverse event detection with zero misses, keeping their social media pages and advertising campaigns safe and compliant. Crisp is able to quickly scale to meet the social media compliance demands of pharma brands anywhere in the world, and currently protects hundreds of drug brands in over 25 countries. Today Crisp protects over $6.5 trillion in combined market capitalization for over 1,000 brands. Crisp customers are always first to know and first to act. Crisp is headquartered in Leeds UK with US offices in Chicago. Learn more at crispthinking.com