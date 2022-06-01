Millions of people are quietly suffering every day. They quietly struggle with depression, anxiety, eating disorders, bullying, suicidal thoughts, and more. Crisis Text Line provides free, 24/7 support for people in crisis in the United States via a medium people already use and trust: text. And we use insights from our work to develop and share innovations in prevention, treatment, and long-term care.Crisis Text Line trains volunteers (like you!) to support people in crisis. With over 70 million crisis messages processed to date, the org is growing quickly, and so is the need.Crisis Text Line is a not-for-profit tech start-up, born from the rib of DoSomething.org.