CrimsonLogic
  • Salaries
  • Software Engineer

  • Full-Stack Software Engineer

  • Singapore

CrimsonLogic Full-Stack Software Engineer Salaries in Singapore

The median Full-Stack Software Engineer compensation in Singapore package at CrimsonLogic totals SGD 79.1K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for CrimsonLogic's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/21/2025

Median Package
company icon
CrimsonLogic
Software Engineer
Singapore, SG, Singapore
Total per year
SGD 79.1K
Level
L3
Base
SGD 79.1K
Stock (/yr)
SGD 0
Bonus
SGD 0
Years at company
3 Years
Years exp
3 Years
What are the career levels at CrimsonLogic?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Full-Stack Software Engineer at CrimsonLogic in Singapore sits at a yearly total compensation of SGD 118,443. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at CrimsonLogic for the Full-Stack Software Engineer role in Singapore is SGD 79,067.

