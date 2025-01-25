← Company Directory
CrimsonLogic
CrimsonLogic Product Manager Salaries

View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for CrimsonLogic's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/25/2025

Average Total Compensation

SGD 96.3K - SGD 113K
Singapore
Common Range
Possible Range
SGD 84KSGD 96.3KSGD 113KSGD 120K
Common Range
Possible Range

What are the career levels at CrimsonLogic?

The highest paying salary package reported for a Product Manager at CrimsonLogic in Singapore sits at a yearly total compensation of SGD 119,910. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at CrimsonLogic for the Product Manager role in Singapore is SGD 84,040.

