Cricket Media is a global education company known for creating high-quality print and multi-media products for children, families, eMentors, teachers, and partners that improve learning opportunities for everyone. Led by its ten award-winning publications for children and customizable research-tested collaborative learning platform, the company is committed to making, building, and supporting innovative learning experiences with high-quality, age-appropriate content that help children safely experience the world. We help families and schools build and support lifelong learning. Cricket Media’s ten magazines are published nine times a year, creating an ever-growing digital library of more than 150,000 short-form articles and illustrations.