CricClubs is a leading cricket technology company that provides accessible and comprehensive solutions for cricket administrators, organizers, team managers, players, fans, and followers. They offer a range of web and mobile app solutions, including live scoring, league management, live video streaming, and custom apparel. CricClubs is used in over 56 countries and 7500+ leagues worldwide, with a focus on providing free and easy access to league information for players, fans, and audience. They have partnerships with large cricket organizing bodies and have a strong online presence on their website, Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube.