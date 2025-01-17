← Company Directory
Crestron
  • Salaries
  • Product Designer

  • All Product Designer Salaries

Crestron Product Designer Salaries

The average Product Designer total compensation in United States at Crestron ranges from $60.8K to $88.5K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Crestron's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Average Total Compensation

$69.8K - $79.5K
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
$60.8K$69.8K$79.5K$88.5K
Common Range
Possible Range

What are the career levels at Crestron?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Product Designer at Crestron in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $88,500. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Crestron for the Product Designer role in United States is $60,750.

Other Resources