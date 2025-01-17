Salaries

Credit Suisse Software Engineer Salaries in Singapore

Software Engineer compensation in Singapore at Credit Suisse ranges from SGD 119K per year for ENO 3 to SGD 140K per year for AVP. The median yearly compensation in Singapore package totals SGD 121K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Credit Suisse's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Level Name Total Base Stock (/yr) Bonus ENO 1 (Entry Level) SGD -- SGD -- SGD -- SGD -- ENO 2 SGD -- SGD -- SGD -- SGD -- ENO 3 SGD 119K SGD 117K SGD 0 SGD 2.2K AVP SGD 140K SGD 133K SGD 0 SGD 7.5K View 3 More Levels

