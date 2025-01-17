Software Engineer compensation in Singapore at Credit Suisse ranges from SGD 119K per year for ENO 3 to SGD 140K per year for AVP. The median yearly compensation in Singapore package totals SGD 121K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Credit Suisse's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
ENO 1
SGD --
SGD --
SGD --
SGD --
ENO 2
SGD --
SGD --
SGD --
SGD --
ENO 3
SGD 119K
SGD 117K
SGD 0
SGD 2.2K
AVP
SGD 140K
SGD 133K
SGD 0
SGD 7.5K
Get Paid, Not Played
We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve SGD 40.6K+ (sometimes SGD 406K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
|No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***