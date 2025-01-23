← Company Directory
Credit Suisse
Credit Suisse Cybersecurity Analyst Salaries

View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Credit Suisse's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/23/2025

Average Total Compensation

SGD 108K - SGD 131K
Switzerland
Common Range
Possible Range
SGD 99.6KSGD 108KSGD 131KSGD 139K
Common Range
Possible Range

What are the career levels at Credit Suisse?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Cybersecurity Analyst at Credit Suisse sits at a yearly total compensation of SGD 139,221. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Credit Suisse for the Cybersecurity Analyst role is SGD 99,615.

