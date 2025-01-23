← Company Directory
Credit Suisse
Credit Suisse Recruiter Salaries

The average Recruiter total compensation in Poland at Credit Suisse ranges from PLN 40.8K to PLN 57.1K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Credit Suisse's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/23/2025

Average Total Compensation

PLN 44.2K - PLN 51.4K
Switzerland
Common Range
Possible Range
PLN 40.8KPLN 44.2KPLN 51.4KPLN 57.1K
Common Range
Possible Range

Contribute
What are the career levels at Credit Suisse?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Recruiter at Credit Suisse in Poland sits at a yearly total compensation of PLN 57,120. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Credit Suisse for the Recruiter role in Poland is PLN 40,800.

