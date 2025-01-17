← Company Directory
Credit Suisse
Credit Suisse Data Scientist Salaries in Greater Zurich Area

Data Scientist compensation in Greater Zurich Area at Credit Suisse ranges from CHF 121K per year for AVP to CHF 162K per year for VP. The median yearly compensation in Greater Zurich Area package totals CHF 122K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Credit Suisse's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Average Compensation By Level
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
ENO 1
CHF --
CHF --
CHF --
CHF --
ENO 2
CHF --
CHF --
CHF --
CHF --
ENO 3
CHF --
CHF --
CHF --
CHF --
AVP
CHF 121K
CHF 117K
CHF 0
CHF 3.8K
View 3 More Levels
Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Data Scientist at Credit Suisse in Greater Zurich Area sits at a yearly total compensation of CHF 161,949. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Credit Suisse for the Data Scientist role in Greater Zurich Area is CHF 122,027.

