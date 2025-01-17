Credit Suisse Data Scientist Salaries in Greater Zurich Area

Data Scientist compensation in Greater Zurich Area at Credit Suisse ranges from CHF 121K per year for AVP to CHF 162K per year for VP. The median yearly compensation in Greater Zurich Area package totals CHF 122K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Credit Suisse's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Average Compensation By Level

Level Name Total Base Stock (/yr) Bonus ENO 1 CHF -- CHF -- CHF -- CHF -- ENO 2 CHF -- CHF -- CHF -- CHF -- ENO 3 CHF -- CHF -- CHF -- CHF -- AVP CHF 121K CHF 117K CHF 0 CHF 3.8K View 3 More Levels

Latest Salary Submissions

